Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

