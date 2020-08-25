Aigen Investment Management LP Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $705,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

