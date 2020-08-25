Aigen Investment Management LP Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 642.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

