Aigen Investment Management LP Has $876,000 Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $5,478,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,223,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,637,006 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

