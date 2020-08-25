Aigen Investment Management LP Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. State Street Corp raised its position in Wabash National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $10,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,150,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 650,139 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of WNC opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.00. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

