Aigen Investment Management LP Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,141 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

NYSE PXD opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

