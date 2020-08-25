Aigen Investment Management LP Has $837,000 Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.24% of Benefitfocus worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $349.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

