Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTD. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

