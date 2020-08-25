Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,624 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

NYSE HXL opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

