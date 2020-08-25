Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3,472.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $1,713,864.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,921. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

