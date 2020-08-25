Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of IMPINJ worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 51.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

