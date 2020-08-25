Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89 and a beta of -0.08. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.