Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 28,740 Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $392,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

PENN stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

