Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,744 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.