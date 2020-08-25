Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 41,890 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 377.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RUN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 824,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,907,409 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.