Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 3,693 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,147,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,925 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.