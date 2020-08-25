Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 231 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 345.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

