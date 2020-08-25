Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 15,849 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 285.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

