Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,670,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 481,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,049,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 877,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.