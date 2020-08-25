Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 837.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $145,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

