Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 34,451 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2,142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

