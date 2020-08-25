Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,410. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

