AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”

Nomura upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.