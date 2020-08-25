AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $65.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.