Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

AGEN stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,370,969.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 157,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

