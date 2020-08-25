AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Melius raised AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AGCO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AGCO by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 709,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

