Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 5929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 249,703 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 85,307 shares during the period.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
