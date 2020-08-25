Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.