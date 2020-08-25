Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,017 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,687,242 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

