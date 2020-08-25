Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,468,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 493,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 433,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.