Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,050 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

