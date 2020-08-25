Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73.

