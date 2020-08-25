Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

