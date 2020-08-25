Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.