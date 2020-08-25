Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in M&T Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.