Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

