Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 577,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.