Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of HP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HP by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in HP by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 496,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

