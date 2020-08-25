Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 311.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

