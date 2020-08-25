Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 30,448 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6,089.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1life Healthcare were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,575 shares of company stock worth $7,160,193.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

