Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 15,931 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 283.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 481,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 112,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

