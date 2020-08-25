Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 110.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ STX opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock worth $779,824. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

