Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.68.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

