Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 2.24. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

