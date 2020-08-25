Advisory Services Network LLC Has $976,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $246.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

