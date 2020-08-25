Advisory Services Network LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

AFLAC stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

