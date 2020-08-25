Advisory Services Network LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $2,555,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.