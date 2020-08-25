Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

