Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,580,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

