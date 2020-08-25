Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 2,845.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000.

JETS opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

